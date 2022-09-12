LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Data protection and cyber security / Regulatory framework

Legal News

Cyber Resilience Act—companies face fines for non-compliance with upcoming EU Directive

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Cyber Resilience Act—companies face fines for non-compliance with upcoming EU Directive

Article summary

MLex: Companies face fines of up to €15m, or 2.5% of their worldwide turnover, whichever is higher, for non-compliance with the European Commission’s upcoming Cyber Resilience Act, which sets common security standards for ICT products across the EU, according to a draft document seen by MLex. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Medco

Medco

MedcoSTOP PRESS: A new RTA small claims protocol for whiplash claims comes into effect for accidents occurring on or after 31 May 2021. The small claims track limit for personal injury claims arising from an RTA is increased to £5000 in respect of general damages for pain, suffering and loss of

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents