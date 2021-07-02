menu-search
Cyber reinsurance premiums increase up to 40 percent over ransomware fears

Published on: 02 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Global cyber-reinsurance prices have been pushed up by as much as 40% in the last year amid fears of a major 'systemic' attack, Willis Towers Watson said on 1 July 2021, as insurers seek to transfer risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

