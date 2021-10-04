LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Cyber insurance premiums to rise after coronavirus (COVID-19), S&P warns

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Standard & Poor’s Global (S&P) has warned that cyber insurance premiums will increase over the next two years, after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to a spike in cyberattacks, and warned insurers and reinsurers to form partnerships to prepare for the changing sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

