Cyber insurance premiums to rise after coronavirus (COVID-19), S&P warns

Law360, London: Standard & Poor’s Global (S&P) has warned that cyber insurance premiums will increase over the next two years, after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic led to a spike in cyberattacks, and warned insurers and reinsurers to form partnerships to prepare for the changing sector.
