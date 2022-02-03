LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Cyber insurance premiums increase 92 percent in UK as ransomware spikes

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The cost of cyber-insurance cover rose by 92% in the UK in the fourth quarter last year compared with the same period of 2020, insurance broker Marsh said 2 February 2022, due to an increase in ransomware attacks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

