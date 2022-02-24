LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Cyber-attacks and force majeure

Published on: 24 February 2022
  • Cyber-attacks and force majeure
  • Attacks affecting business operations
  • The law of force majeure
  • War and terrorism
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Commercial analysis: German fuel distributor, Mabanaft, and its related company, Oiltanking Deutschland, recently suffered a substantial cyber-attack causing significant disruption to their business operations. In response, they declared force majeure on a number of their contracts. Philip Tansley, Partner, and John Shirley-Rakhra, associate, both at Shoosmiths, analyse the effectiveness of force majeure clauses in the event of a cyber-attack. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

