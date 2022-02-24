- Cyber-attacks and force majeure
- Attacks affecting business operations
- The law of force majeure
- War and terrorism
- Conclusion
Article summary
Commercial analysis: German fuel distributor, Mabanaft, and its related company, Oiltanking Deutschland, recently suffered a substantial cyber-attack causing significant disruption to their business operations. In response, they declared force majeure on a number of their contracts. Philip Tansley, Partner, and John Shirley-Rakhra, associate, both at Shoosmiths, analyse the effectiveness of force majeure clauses in the event of a cyber-attack.
