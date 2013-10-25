Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Sources of environmental law (UK, EU, international) / EU environmental law

Legal News

Cutting EU red tape at a cost to the environment?

Cutting EU red tape at a cost to the environment?
Published on: 25 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cutting EU red tape at a cost to the environment?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to the policy paper?
  • What environmental issues are raised in the policy paper?
  • What might be the impacts of any changes?
  • What should lawyers be advising their clients?

Article summary

Environment analysis: A government taskforce, headed by the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS), has produced an attack on the burdensome regulatory system of the European Union. The proposals could have a significant impact on the environment relating to a number of controversial issues, such a shale gas extraction and access to justice in environmental matters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Burden and standard of proof in criminal proceedings

There are two kinds of burden:•the legal burden, and•the evidential burdenThe legal burdenA party has the legal (sometimes called ‘the persuasive’) burden where the onus is on that party to prove a fact or issue in a case to the required standard of proof.The legal burden is generally on the

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More