Currency firm pulls NatWest forex riggingclaim, pays £375k

Published on: 20 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A British currency investment firm has pulled its High Court claim against NatWest alleging that its traders manipulated foreign exchange markets for profit and has agreed to pay £375,000 (US$500,000) of the bank's litigation costs, according to court documents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

