Curing a breach of the public sector equality duty (Taylor v Slough Borough Council)

Published on: 08 January 2021
Updated on: 08 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Curing a breach of the public sector equality duty (Taylor v Slough Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Slough Borough Council (the council) brought possession proceedings against Ms Taylor, a secure tenant, on the grounds of antisocial behaviour and rent arrears. A council officer carried out an Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) assessment but was not aware when doing so that Ms Taylor had a mental health condition. That was despite the fact that the council had earlier been informed of Ms Taylor’s condition. The EqA 2010 assessment was therefore wrong. However, the officer later realised her error and made enquiries with external organisations in relation to Ms Taylor’s condition and its impact on the decision to pursue possession proceedings. Ms Taylor argued that the council had initially failed to comply with the public sector equality duty (PSED) and that that failure could not be cured by subsequent steps. The High Court rejected that argument and endorsed earlier case law suggesting that a PSED breach can be cured by later conduct. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister, at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

