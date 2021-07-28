Cum-ex deals are criminal tax evasion, German court says

Law360, London: Claiming capital gains taxes that were not withheld via dividend trading arrangements known as cum-ex constitutes criminal tax evasion, Germany’s highest criminal court said on 28 July 2021 as it upheld a lower court ruling from March 2020.
