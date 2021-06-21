menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Cryptoassets

Legal News

Cryptoassets—not in my back yard says the Basel Committee

Cryptoassets—not in my back yard says the Basel Committee
Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Cryptoassets—not in my back yard says the Basel Committee
  • Original news
  • In summary, what do the BCBS’s proposals concern?
  • How does the BCBS propose to classify cryptoassets from a prudential basis?
  • What cryptoassets does group 1a apply to and what are the eligibility criteria?
  • What cryptoassets does group 1b apply to and what are the eligibility criteria?
  • What is the treatment for group 2 cryptoassets?
  • Does the consultation discuss any other risks faced by banks in holding cryptoassets?
  • Does the consultation discuss the treatment of CBDC?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Partners Etay Katz, Bradley Rice and Tara Waters of Ashurst take a closer look at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) recent consultation paper containing proposals relating to the Prudential treatment of cryptoassets exposures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More