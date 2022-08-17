LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Crypto.com gets watchdogs go-ahead for UK operation

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A cryptocurrency exchange platform promising secure digital asset trading said on 17 August 2022 that it has received regulatory approval from the UK's financial watchdog, allowing it to expand in a market it considers key. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

