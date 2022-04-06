LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Crypto chasm growing between UK government, regulators on risks versus rewards

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: MLex
MLex: A cryptocurrency disconnect is fast growing between the UK government and regulators. Even as minister John Glen declares the UK 'open for crypto business', the Bank of England's (BoE) governor, Andrew Bailey, is warning that cryptoassets are the financial criminal's weapon of choice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

