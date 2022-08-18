LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Crown court backlog rises for third month in a row

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The backlog of criminal court cases grew for a third consecutive month, according to the latest government figures, prompting the Criminal Bar Association to criticise Whitehall for failing to stem 'a massive exodus' of barristers from the profession. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

