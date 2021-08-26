Cross-border banks may be penalised under market-based tweaks to GSIB rules

Article summary

MLex: Big banks with high levels of cross-border business could be forced to hold higher capital, as a European Central Bank study published on 25 August 2021 suggested using markets, not balance sheets, as a way to determine how critical institutions are to the financial system. The research proposes changes to a controversial methodology used to ensure global systemically important banks (GSIBs) can collapse without a public bailout. or to read the full analysis.