menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Banks and mutuals / Prudential requirements for banks and mutual societies

Legal News

Cross-border banks may be penalised under market-based tweaks to GSIB rules

Published on: 26 August 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Cross-border banks may be penalised under market-based tweaks to GSIB rules
  • Controversy

Article summary

MLex: Big banks with high levels of cross-border business could be forced to hold higher capital, as a European Central Bank study published on 25 August 2021 suggested using markets, not balance sheets, as a way to determine how critical institutions are to the financial system. The research proposes changes to a controversial methodology used to ensure global systemically important banks (GSIBs) can collapse without a public bailout. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More