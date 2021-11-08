LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Critics oppose 'dead wrong' decision in ICSID arbitration (Eco Oro Minerals Corp v Colombia)

Published on: 08 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Critics oppose 'dead wrong' decision in ICSID arbitration (Eco Oro Minerals Corp v Colombia)
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: Criticism of a recent decision by an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) tribunal finding Colombia liable for damages under the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Canada and the Republic of Colombia despite an exception for environmental measures has erupted over the last few weeks, fuelling an ongoing narrative from some corners that even carefully worded treaties may not adequately insulate states from investor-state claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

8 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More