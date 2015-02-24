Criminalisation of enforced subject access requests: s 56 of the DPA 1998 (News, 24 February 2015)

Section 56 of the Data Protection Act 1998, which makes it an offence for an employer to require an employee or prospective employee to provide the employer with information obtained by means of a subject access request relating to his convictions or cautions, will come into force on 10 March 2015.
