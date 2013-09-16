Sign-in Help
Criminal courts to 'stand between the prosecution and the victim of trafficking'

Criminal courts to 'stand between the prosecution and the victim of trafficking'
Published on: 16 September 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
  • Criminal courts to 'stand between the prosecution and the victim of trafficking'
  • Original news
  • What was this case about?
  • What are the common difficulties when considering criminal offences committed by suspected victims of human trafficking?
  • What guidance did the court offer?
  • Are there any grey areas remaining in this area of law?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?

Article summary

Crime analysis: What approach will the court take when considering prosecutions for offences committed by suspected victims of human trafficking? Salima Budhani and Kate Goold of Bindmans say that once a defendant has been identified as a victim of trafficking, the key issue is to what extent the offences were integral to or consequent on the exploitation. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

