Criminal barristers deal within touching distance, says rep

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The outgoing chair of the Criminal Bar Association in Britain said on 29 August 2022 that a 'just and equitable' deal with the UK government on rates for legal aid work was 'within touching distance', as barristers gear up for continuous strikes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

