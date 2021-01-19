Sign-in Help
Legal News

Criminal appeals—grounds of appeal—Criminal Cases Review Commission (Hamilton v Post Office Ltd)

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Corporate Crime analysis: Following referrals by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) arising out of the Horizon Post Office scandal, it was held that although a CCRC referral should be treated as if leave to appeal against conviction has been granted, no appellant has an absolute right for all possible grounds to be heard or determined unless it would be necessary for the court to determine the safety of the conviction. Where the court has a discretion to hear and determine grounds it will take into account a wide range of factors. In this instance, the seriousness of the allegations against the Post Office Ltd were such that a public hearing of the issues was required. Written by Sandip Patel QC, managing partner, and Barry Smith, associate, at Aliant Law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

