Home / Financial Services / Investigations, enforcement and discipline / FCA and PRA investigations, enforcement and discipline

Creditors given second (and third) chance to vote on Amigo scheme (Re ALL Scheme Limited)

Published on: 28 March 2022
  • Creditors given second (and third) chance to vote on Amigo scheme (Re ALL Scheme Limited)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details:

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On an application for directions, the court allowed two alternative schemes to advance to a creditor vote. This appears to be the first time that more than one scheme has been canvassed at a convening hearing in England and Wales. Written by Samuel Parsons, barrister at Guildhall Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

