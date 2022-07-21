LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Credit Suisse and US federal prosecutors agree and recommend US$23m restitution in Mozambique case

Published on: 21 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A Credit Suisse subsidiary in the UK has agreed with New York federal prosecutors that it should have to pay more than US$22.6m in restitution to investors caught up in a Mozambican loan fraud scheme that led to millions of dollars in fines for the Swiss bank last year. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

