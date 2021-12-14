LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Credit Suisse to refund another US$400m in Greensill funds

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Credit Suisse AG said on 13 December 2021 that it will refund investors in funds linked to the Greensill Capital group another US$400m, the sixth payout since the supply-chain finance company collapsed in March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

2 Q&As

