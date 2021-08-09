menu-search
Credit Suisse to pay out US$400m more to Greensill investors

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Credit Suisse Group AG said on 6 August 2021 that it will pay out US$400m to investors by 10 August 2021 in its latest installment of refunds to clients who poured US$10bn into four supply-chain finance funds that were linked to troubled Greensill Capital. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

