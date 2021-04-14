Sign-in Help
Credit Suisse to pay out another $US 1.7bn in Greensill funds

Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Credit Suisse said on 13 April 2021 that it will pay out a further $US 1.7bn to investors as it winds down $US 10bn in four supply-chain finance funds linked to Greensill Capital, which has collapsed into administration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

