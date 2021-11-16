LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Credit Suisse seeks ‘tuna bonds’ document trove ahead of US$2bn London trial

Published on: 16 November 2021
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Credit Suisse is seeking a ‘treasure trove’ of documents currently being used in a criminal trial in Mozambique to aid its defence against the country’s US$2bn lawsuit over the ‘tuna bonds’ bribery scandal. Bank lawyers want the information handed over as soon as possible, while the government of Mozambique argues the documents are confidential because they form part of current court proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

