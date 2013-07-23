Sign-in Help
Creating an infrastructure for long-term investment

Published on: 23 July 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Creating an infrastructure for long-term investment
  • Original news
  • What are the key changes introduced by the proposed Regulation relating to ELTIFs?
  • What prompted these proposals?
  • Are these proposals a desirable development?
  • Is there anything that could result in pitfalls or unintended consequences?
  • How does this move fit in with the AIFM Directive, which also touches on the alternatives sector?
  • What is the predicted time frame on this and what are the next developments to watch out for?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: Will the European Commission’s proposed new investment fund framework be successful in helping businesses who need long-term investment? Martin Sandler of Bird & Bird comments on the private European Long-Term Investment Funds (ELTIFs) and says there may be some of regulatory hoops to jump through to raise the required infrastructure funding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

