Crash Landing! French courts rule Ryanair and CityJet broke labour laws

Employment analysis: Maître Richard Ryde, an English national practising at the Paris Bar examines the recent judgment by the Tribunal Correctionnel (a first instance criminal court) of Aix-en-Provence, which found Ryanair guilty of breaching French labour laws and the judgment of the Paris Court of Appeal which confirmed a similar first instance judgment made in 2012 against CityJet.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the
Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a
Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several
What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well
0330 161 1234
To view our latest legal guidance content,sign-in to Lexis®PSL or register for a free trial.