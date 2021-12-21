LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
CQC prosecutions—latest on how the courts decide level of fine

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Local Government analysis: With the number of Care Quality Commission (CQC) prosecutions against health and social care providers on the rise and the fines imposed by the court by way of sentence also rising, how is the level of fine decided? The latest case involved an NHS Trust being sentenced to a fine of over £2.5m in a CQC prosecution regarding two sepsis-related patient deaths. Anna Hart, Tracey Longfield, Corinne Slingo and Robyn Reed of DAC Beachcroft look at what the judge said when sentencing the Trust to see what this says about the approach the courts are taking, and possible trends going forward.

