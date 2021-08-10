menu-search
CPS money laundering liability theory on shaky ground

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) recently amended guidance on money laundering offences could lead to conviction for failure to report suspicions even when money laundering did not in fact occur—a remarkable and questionable conclusion, says Andrew Smith at Corker Binning. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

