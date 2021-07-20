menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Evidence and disclosure / Expert evidence

Legal News

CPR PD57AC does not affect existing rules on admissibility of evidence (Mad Atelier International v Manes)

Published on: 20 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CPR PD57AC does not affect existing rules on admissibility of evidence (Mad Atelier International v Manes)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This is the first judicial analysis of the new practice direction on trial witness statements (CPR PD57AC). The applicant did not succeed in striking out parts of certain witness statements on grounds that they were opinion evidence and/or did not comply with CPR PD 57AC. The court found that CPR PD 57AC does not create a new rulebook for analysing admissibility of witness evidence. There are particular circumstances where a witness of fact can give opinion evidence: this can be where they have relevant expertise, where the witness is giving their opinion on a hypothetical counterfactual scenario and/or in the context of quantum. The court will take a flexible approach to considering admissibility, and will consider whether the opinion evidence can assist the court in assessing documentary or expert evidence before the court. Written by James Lancaster, managing associate at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More