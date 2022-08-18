LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
CPR Part 36—what is a genuine attempt to settle? (Omya UK Ltd v Andrews Excavations Ltd)

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: In this matter the court held that the defendants were liable to the claimant in the sum of £765,094.40. This judgment was in respect of the ‘consequential matters’ and, among other points, provides helpful guidance on whether a Part 36 offer constitutes a genuine offer to settle. Written by Nicole Jennings, barrister at Becket Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

