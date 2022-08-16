LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
CPR Part 18 Requests for Further Information in judicial review proceedings

Published on: 16 August 2022
Public Law Analysis: The Civil Procedure Rules 1998, SI 1998/3123 (CPR) Part 18 gives power to the court to order a party to proceedings to provide further information, where this is necessary to resolve disputes. Applications for orders under CPR Part 18 are very rare in judicial review cases but two recent decisions of the Administrative Court illustrate the kind of circumstances in which orders will be made; and also, strikingly, that an order can be made at the conclusion of a substantive hearing. Analysis by Adam Chapman of Kingsley Napley LLP.

