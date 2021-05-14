CPR Committee annual open meeting—14 May 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The annual open meeting of the CPR Committee (CPRC) took place remotely on 14 May 2021 and covered a range of topics of interest to dispute resolution practitioners, including digitisation of the justice system, vulnerable witnesses, improving clarity and brevity of the CPR, the online damages portal, fixed costs, the summary assessment of costs pilot under CPR PD 51X, pleading foreign laws, Part 36 offers, CPR PD 57AC trial witness statements in the B&PC, CPR PD 51U disclosure pilot, amendments after the expiry of limitation period and court forms. or to read the full analysis.