CPR changes and 140th practice direction update

Published on: 04 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Rule changes—in force 6 April 2022
  • Practice direction amendments—140th practice direction update—in force on 1 February 2022—CPR PD 51O—electronic working pilot scheme
  • Practice direction amendments—140th practice direction update—in force on 14 February 2022—traffic enforcement
  • Practice direction amendments—140th practice direction update—in force on 6 April 2022—all other changes

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) changes, provided for by the Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022, SI 2022/101 will come into force on 6 April 2022. The rules will amend CPR 2 (definitions), CPR 10 (acknowledgment of service), CPR 12 (default judgments), CPR 26 (small claims track limit), CPR 39 (anonymisation), CPR 47 (authorised costs officers) and CPR 65 (anti-social behaviour). The Ministry of Justice has also signed the 140th update for practice direction amendments which, among other things, extends CPR PD 51O (the electronic working pilot scheme) for another 12 months, increases the maximum limit for a civil restraint order to three years (CPR PD 3C) and amends to CPR PD 25A in response to the decision in TBD (Owen Holland) Ltd v Simons [2020] EWCA Civ 1182 regarding imaging orders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

