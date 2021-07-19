CPR changes and 133rd practice direction update—various

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) changes have been provided for by the Civil Procedure (Amendment No. 4) Rules 2021 (SI 2021/855). The changes to CPR 83.8A(2) come into force on 7 August 2021 and all other amendments from 1 October 2021. The Ministry of Justice has also signed the 133rd update—practice direction amendments, which makes amendments to various practice directions supplementing the CPR. The amendments, which come into force variously on 18 July 2021 and 1 October 2021, cover the following practice directions: CPR PD 4, CPR PD 5B, CPR PD 25B, CPR PD 51O, CPR PD 51U, CPR PD 52B, CPR PD 52D, CPR PD 55C, CPR PD 56, CPR PD 61, CPR PD 70 and CPR PD 74A. or to read the full analysis.