menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Key DR developments / CPR updates

Legal News

CPR changes and 133rd practice direction update—various

Published on: 19 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CPR changes and 133rd practice direction update—various
  • Rule changes—in force on 7 August 2021
  • Rule changes—in force on 1 October 2021
  • Practice direction amendments—changes with immediate effect
  • Practice direction amendments—changes in force on 1 October 2021

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) changes have been provided for by the Civil Procedure (Amendment No. 4) Rules 2021 (SI 2021/855). The changes to CPR 83.8A(2) come into force on 7 August 2021 and all other amendments from 1 October 2021. The Ministry of Justice has also signed the 133rd update—practice direction amendments, which makes amendments to various practice directions supplementing the CPR. The amendments, which come into force variously on 18 July 2021 and 1 October 2021, cover the following practice directions: CPR PD 4, CPR PD 5B, CPR PD 25B, CPR PD 51O, CPR PD 51U, CPR PD 52B, CPR PD 52D, CPR PD 55C, CPR PD 56, CPR PD 61, CPR PD 70 and CPR PD 74A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More