CPR changes and 130th and 131st practice direction updates—online civil claims, judicial review and whiplash reforms

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) changes, which will be provided for in the Civil Procedure (Amendment No 3) Rules 2021, and will come into force on 27 May 2021 and 31 May 2021, have been announced. The rules will amend CPR 27 (small claims track) and the Civil Procedure (Amendment No 2) Rules 2021, (which amends CPR 27.2) in anticipation of the coming into force on 31 May 2021 of new Practice Direction 27B (Claims Under the Pre-Action Protocol for Personal Injury Claims Below the Small Claims Limit in Road Traffic Accidents) and to correct a small drafting error. The Ministry of Justice has also signed the 130th and 131st updates for practice direction amendments, which make amendments to: the online civil claims pilots in CPR PD 51R and CPR PD 51S; the practice directions supplementing CPR 54 (judicial review); and the new Practice Direction 27B (as set out in the 129th practice direction update document) which relates to the whiplash reforms. or to read the full analysis.