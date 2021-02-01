CPR changes and 127th practice direction update—various

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Various upcoming Civil Procedure Rules (CPR) changes, which will be provided for in the Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021 and will come into force on 6 April 2021, have been announced. The rules will amend various parts of the CPR. The Ministry of Justice has also signed the 127th update—practice direction amendments, which makes amendments to various practice directions supplementing the CPR. The amendments, which come into force variously on 29 January 2021, 30 March 2021 and 6 April 2021, cover the following practice directions: CPR PD 1A, CPR PD 2E, CPR PD 2E, CPR PD 3E, CPR PD 6B, CPR PD 27, CPR PD 45, CPR PD 47, CPR PD 51A, CPR PD 51O, CPR PD 51U, CPR PD 51X, CPR PD 55C, CPR PD 57AC, CPR PD 70, CPR PD 70B, CPR PD 71 and Practice Direction—(CA: Admiralty Appeals: assessors) or to read the full analysis.