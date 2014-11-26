Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Key PI and clinical negligence developments / PI and clinical negligence developments

Legal News

CPR amendments and proposed amendments

CPR amendments and proposed amendments
Published on: 26 November 2014
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • CPR amendments and proposed amendments
  • Whiplash reform
  • Guidance for experts
  • Costs payable by a child or protected party

Article summary

This Practice Note discusses the amendments and proposed amendments covered in the October 2014 Civil Procedure Rule Committee (CPRC) meeting, which are relevant to personal injury claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

CE-File—electronic filing and case management in the Rolls Building and other courts

This Practice Note looks at CE-File electronic working in the courts under CPR PD 51O, in the context of case management. It provides guidance on how to file a document electronically, deal with rejected electronic filings, issue a claim electronically, file electronic bundles (eBundles) for case

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
2 Q&As
4 News
View More