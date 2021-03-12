CPR 3.14—does the sanction restricting a late-filed budget to ‘court fees only’ apply to incurred costs as well as to future costs?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This is the decision of Circuit Judge His Honour Judge Rawlings in which he considered the application of the costs sanction in CPR 3.14 and whether it applied to all costs claimed within a Budget or whether it covered future costs only, thereby excluding incurred costs from its ambit. While a County Court decision, it is a persuasive Judgment and has clear implications for parties seeking to rely on or avoid the sanctions set out in CPR 3.14. or to read the full analysis.