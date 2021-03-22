Covid is considered emergency involving danger to life for the purposes of providing assistance (R(Ncube) v Brighton and Hove City Council)

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court held that coronavirus (COVID-19) is an emergency involving danger to life within the meaning of section 138 of the Local Government Act 1972 (LGA 1972) and it was not open to the local authority to reach a contrary conclusion, even where the authority’s area was only subject to tier 1 restrictions. There is a power to provide accommodation under LGA 1972, s 138 where the purpose of the accommodation is to avert, alleviate or eradicate the effect of coronavirus. The duty under section 2B of the National Health Service Act 2006 (NHSA 2006) is capable of allowing the provision of accommodation to those with no recourse to public funds (NRPF) for the purposes of improving the health of people in the local authority’s area. As long as neither statutes are being used to circumvent the eligibility restrictions of section 185 of the Housing Act 1996 (HA 1996) or Schedule 3 to the Nationality, Immigration and Asylum Act 2002 (NIAA 2002), both allow local authorities to provide accommodation to those with no recourse to public funds during the pandemic. Written by Joshua Hitchens, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or to read the full analysis.