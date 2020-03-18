- Covid-19—What issues are visa holders facing?
- Visa expiry dates
- Attending Visa Application Centres
- Evidence collection
- Impact of Coronavirus on substantive visa requirements
- English language requirement/Life in the UK test
- Absences out of the UK
- Route specific
- Helpline and further information
Article summary
Immigration analysis: The Home Office published immigration guidance on visas affected by coronavirus (COVID-19) on 17 February 2020, primarily in relation to individuals unable to return to China, and have not yet updated this since then. See LNB News 17/02/2020 60. Nick Nason, principal solicitor and founder of Edgewater Legal, looks at various practical questions that are now arising, and how to deal with them, given the current uncertainty.
