Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

COVID-19: employee who refused to return to workplace because he believed it was a serious and imminent danger loses claim

COVID-19: employee who refused to return to workplace because he believed it was a serious and imminent danger loses claim
Published on: 26 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • COVID-19: employee who refused to return to workplace because he believed it was a serious and imminent danger loses claim
  • The law
  • Facts
  • Decision
  • Implications

Article summary

Employment analysis: Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell examines the employment tribunal decision in Rodgers v Leeds Laser Cutting Ltd, in which the tribunal had to decide if an employee had been unfairly dismissed after he refused to return to his workplace ‘until lockdown restrictions had eased’ because he was worried that if he caught coronavirus, he would infect his vulnerable children. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More