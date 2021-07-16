menu-search
COVID-19: Employee who refused to return to work to protect his vulnerable father was unfairly dismissed

Published on: 16 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Facts
  • The law
  • Decisions
  • Award
  • Implications

Article summary

Employment analysis: Among the trickle of COVID-19 related employment claims which have been decided by the employment tribunals, there has so far been a very low success rate amongst employees. The published cases indicate that tribunals are taking a fairly robust attitude towards health and safety issues in the context of coronavirus. Joanne Moseley, Professional Support Lawyer at Irwin Mitchell examines a recent case in which an employee successfully persuaded a tribunal that his concerns about the safety of his workplace rendered his subsequent dismissal automatically unfair. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

