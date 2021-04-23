Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Data protection offences / Data protection offences

Legal News

COVID-19 cybercrime surge calls for public-private response, EU’s Schinas says

COVID-19 cybercrime surge calls for public-private response, EU’s Schinas says
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: MLex
  • COVID-19 cybercrime surge calls for public-private response, EU’s Schinas says

Article summary

MLex: A surge in cybercrime during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic cannot be tackled by law enforcement alone, and requires collaboration by both public and private bodies, EU commissioner, Margaritis Schinas, has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Claims for use and occupation, mesne profits, double rent and double value

This Practice Note provides guidance on claims for ‘use and occupation’ or mesne profits, and how and when double rent or double value can be claimed.Claims for use and occupationA claim for use and occupation is possible where there is occupation of land without an express agreement fixing the

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As