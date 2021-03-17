Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Arrest and search / Regulation of intelligence gathering

Legal News

Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021

Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021
  • What is the background to the introduction of the Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Bill?
  • What changes does the Act bring about?
  • Juvenile sources
  • Vulnerable adult sources
  • Which public bodies can make use of these new powers? Which can’t?
  • Was the passage of the Bill smooth or were there any controversial issues debated?

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The Covert Human Intelligence Sources (Criminal Conduct) Act 2021 (the Act) received Royal Assent on 1 March 2021. Barrister at 5 Paper Buildings Chambers, Carolina Bracken, analyses the background to and key provisions of the Act and its implications for the criminal justice arena. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Non-UCITS retail schemes (NURS)

BREXIT: As of exit day (31 January 2020), the UK is no longer an EU Member State. However, in accordance with the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK has entered an implementation period, during which it continues to be subject to EU law. This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on

LEXISNEXIS

Ad hoc arbitration—an introduction to the key features of ad hoc arbitration

An ad hoc arbitration is any arbitration in which the parties have not selected an institution to administer the arbitration. This offers parties flexibility as to the conduct of the arbitration, but less external support for the process. It can be quicker than institutional arbitration but not if

LEXISNEXIS

Tort—the different types of tort

This Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers' liability•product

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More