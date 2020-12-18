Sign-in Help
Courts refuses to strike out or give summary judgment on professional negligence claims (Standard Life Assurance v Gleeds and others)

Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) refused to strike out or give summary judgment in respect of parts of a claim for professional negligence which allegedly led to delays in the completion of a development. It was argued that the damages claimed were calculated on the basis of an impermissible extrapolation of an analysis of a relatively small sample of part of the works, leading to the claim being inflated. It was further argued that part of the claim represents an abuse of process with no reasonable prospect of success. The court held that the extrapolation was permissible and that there had not been an abuse of process. Accordingly, the court refused to strike out the claim or give summary judgment. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

