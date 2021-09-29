Court’s power to make declarations in judicial review (Bell and another v Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust (University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and others intervening))

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The claimant challenged the lawfulness of the defendant’s practices in prescribing puberty blockers to some children under 18 with gender dysphoria. A Divisional Court concluded that there was no unlawfulness in the defendant’s policies or practices in this respect but granted a declaration setting out what was required for children to be taken as giving informed consent to treatment with puberty blockers. The defendant appealed arguing that the declaration should not have been granted and, in any event, was wrong in law, in particular, because it was not consistent with the law on Gillick competence. The Court of Appeal agreed, concluding that in the circumstances of the case the Divisional Court was not in a position to make the declaration which, in any event, should not have been granted given that there had been no finding of unlawfulness. Written by Denis Edwards, barrister, Normanton Chambers. or to read the full analysis.