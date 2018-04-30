Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Fixed costs

Legal News

Court’s power to limit a claimant to fixed costs (Williams v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)

Court’s power to limit a claimant to fixed costs (Williams v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
Published on: 30 April 2018
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court’s power to limit a claimant to fixed costs (Williams v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Tom Carter, barrister at Ropewalk Chambers, Nottingham, discusses his recent case of Williams v Secretary of State for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, which has implications regarding the powers of a court to limit a claimant to fixed costs, even where a claim is settled pre-issue. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More