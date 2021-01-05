Sign-in Help
Home / Planning / Planning appeals and objections / Planning appeals

Legal News

Court upholds costs award for unreasonable behaviour in planning appeal (Swale Borough Council v SSHCLG)

Court upholds costs award for unreasonable behaviour in planning appeal (Swale Borough Council v SSHCLG)
Published on: 05 January 2021
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court upholds costs award for unreasonable behaviour in planning appeal (Swale Borough Council v SSHCLG)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The Planning Court upheld a planning inspector’s award of costs against a local planning authority (LPA), where two of the four reasons for refusal, concerning affordable housing and highways impact—were withdrawn prior to the inquiry. In respect of affordable housing, the LPA ultimately accepted that viability concerns meant that no affordable housing contribution was required, but did so late in the process; and in respect of highways impact, had agreed a Grampian condition limiting the number of dwellings occupied prior to payment of a financial contribution towards upgrading a junction, again only shortly before the start of the inquiry. Sir Ross Cranston revisited the authorities and policy on costs in planning appeals, finding that in the circumstances the inspector had not acted unlawfully in making the award of costs. Written by Josef Cannon, barrister at Cornerstone Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Insurance conduct regulation—COBS and ICOBS

The Financial Conduct Authority Handbook (FCA Handbook) includes sourcebooks to regulate the conduct of business by a regulated firm relevant to insurers: the Conduct of Business Sourcebook (COBS) and the Insurance Conduct of Business Sourcebook (ICOBS). This Practice Note considers how these

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More