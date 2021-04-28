Court stays proceedings to facilitate restructuring under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (Riverside CREM 3 Ltd v Virgin Active Health Clubs Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is a judgment on two applications, the first by Riverside CREM 3 Ltd (Riverside) seeking summary judgment for arrears of rent under CPR 24.2 and the second by Virgin Active Health Clubs Ltd (Virgin Active) for a stay of the claim under CPR 3 or the court’s inherent jurisdiction, alternatively for stay of enforcement of the judgment under CPR 83.7(4) on grounds that it is pursuing a restructuring plan under Part 26A of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). The court held that the interests of the wider class of Virgin Active’s creditors outweighed the interests of Riverside, a sole creditor, and that it would grant the application for a stay of the claim under CPR 3. The stay of the claim was to be preferred over an order to stay judgment to avoid uncertainty about the ability to pursue other remedies for enforcement that were beyond the scope of CPR 83.7(4). Written by Caroline DeLaney, the head of Real Estate Dispute at Rosenblatt Solicitors. or to read the full analysis.